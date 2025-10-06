IGP Announces Arrest of “8 Facilitators” Following Terror Attack on Qazi Nisar

GILGIT: Following the terrorist attack on prominent religious leader Qazi Nisar Ahmed near the Central Police Office in Gilgit, the IGP announced today that eight facilitators and abettors linked to the incident have been detained. Authorities confirmed that the main perpetrators have been identified and remain at large, with an extensive manhunt underway.

Watch Excerpts of Press Conference Here

According to police, the attack took place when Qazi Nisar’s vehicle came under fire. His security personnel retaliated, injuring some of the assailants. The attackers fled after their vehicle reportedly malfunctioned and later snatched another vehicle to escape, as seen in CCTV footage. The police have since recovered all vehicles used in the assault, the IGP confirmed.

Qazi Nisar, Ameer of Ahle Sunnat wal Jamat Gilgit-Baltistan and Kohistan, sustained a shoulder injury in the attack and is reported to be out of danger. Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan and the Commander of FCNA visited the hospital to inquire about his health and express their solidarity.

The Regional Apex Committee convened to review the situation, vowing to bring all perpetrators to justice and calling for heightened security and maintenance of peace across the region.

The attack has sparked widespread outrage throughout Gilgit-Baltistan. Markets remained closed in many areas as a mark of protest, and demonstrations were held in multiple towns demanding swift action against the attackers and stronger security measures.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and intensified security across Gilgit-Baltistan, pledging to ensure the safety of citizens and uphold law and order.

