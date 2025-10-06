Unexplained Tremors in Chipurson Valley Raise Alarm, Residents Demand Urgent Seismic Monitoring and Risk Assessment

EnvironmentGilgit - Baltistan

Chipursan Valley, located in upper Gojal, Hunza District, Gilgit-Baltistan, lies near the Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan at an elevation of about 3,200 to 3,500 meters. Surrounded by the Hindukush and Pamir ranges, the remote valley comprises villages such as Kirmin, Rashit, Zoodkhun, Khil, Sherisabz, and Yishkuk, and is known for its rugged terrain and proximity to the Irshad Pass linking Pakistan with Afghanistan’s Wakhan region.

GOJAL: Residents across Chipurson Valley, from Kirmin to Zoodkhun near the Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan, have reported a series of unexplained sounds and vibration-like movements in recent weeks. The incidents have sparked deep concern among local communities and renewed calls for the installation of high-sensitivity monitoring equipment.

According to a field note compiled by a local resident, multiple incidents were reported from Kirmin, Sherisabz, Zoodkhun, Rashit, Khil, and Yishkuk. Recorded events include those on August 21 (5:00 p.m. at Ispanj Mor); August 23 (4:17–5:30 p.m. at Kumpirdior and Link Road); September 30 (5:30–6:00 a.m. at Kumpirdior and surrounding areas); October 1 (2:00–2:30 a.m. at Kumpirdior); October 3 (3:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Kumpirdior and nearby locations); and October 6, when three successive occurrences were reported at 1:30 a.m., 6:38 a.m., and 9:30 a.m. The last one was reportedly strong enough to open a lightly closed door.

Government officials visited the valley for three to five days with observation devices; however, no vibrations, sound waves, or measurable jolts were detected during their presence. Officials verbally cautioned that a hanging mountain opposite the old DJ School in Sherisabz could be at risk of collapse or washout in the event of heavy rainfall.

Residents have urged authorities to immediately install fixed seismic and vibration sensors with real-time data logging at key sites, including Kumpirdior, Zoodkhun, Rashit, Kirmin, Khil, Yishkuk, and Sherisabz (near the old DJ School). They have also called for a comprehensive geological risk assessment of the vulnerable slope, as well as the development of a community alert and evacuation plan in case a potential landslide threat is confirmed.

