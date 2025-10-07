Normalcy Returns to Gilgit After Two Days of Disruption Following Attack on Maulana Qazi Nisar Ahmad

Gilgit: Markets, educational institutions, and offices reopened in Gilgit on Tuesday after two days of shutdown and tension following gun attacks on Ameer Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat Gilgit-Baltistan and Kohistan, Maulana Qazi Nisar Ahmad, and Chief Court Judge Malik Inayat-ur-Rehman.

Traffic also returned to normal across all routes in Gilgit, while security remained on high alert around sensitive locations. Authorities maintained strict monitoring at key entry and exit points of the city to prevent any untoward incident.

The situation had turned tense on Sunday when unidentified assailants opened fire on Maulana Qazi Nisar near the Police Headquarters in Gilgit, injuring him and three others. Within hours, a separate shooting targeted the vehicle of Chief Court Judge Malik Inayat-ur-Rehman near City Hospital. The judge narrowly escaped the attack, which officials described as “an attempt to destabilise peace in the region.” All the injured, including Maulana Qazi Nisar, are reported to be in stable condition and receiving treatment at Shaheed Saifur Rahman Government Teaching Hospital Gilgit.

The twin attacks sparked widespread condemnation across Gilgit-Baltistan, prompting a two-day shutter-down strike and protest demonstrations demanding the arrest of those responsible. Maulana Qazi Nisar, while speaking from the hospital, appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful.

Inspector General of Police Afzal Mahmood Butt said that eight facilitators involved in the attack on Maulana Qazi Nisar have been arrested, while the main perpetrators have been identified through intelligence and forensic evidence. He added that the vehicles used in the attack were also recovered.

The Diamer police have issued a traffic movement schedule for the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to ensure safe vehicular flow between Gilgit and Rawalpindi.

Tanzeem Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat Gilgit-Baltistan and Kohistan has announced the continuation of peaceful demonstrations in front of the Chief Minister’s House in Gilgit, as well as in parts of Ghizer and Diamer districts. Organisers have assured that the protests will remain peaceful and will not disrupt public movement or transport services.

A day earlier, inter-sectarian unity rallies were held in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, where Sunni, Shia, and Ismaili communities jointly condemned the attacks and called for justice — a rare demonstration of religious harmony in the region.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan and the Force Commander Northern Areas visited the injured cleric and other victims at Shaheed Saifur Rahman Government Teaching Hospital Gilgit. They expressed satisfaction over the medical response and assured the public that those responsible would soon be brought to justice.

An Apex Committee meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, reaffirmed that peace and order in Gilgit-Baltistan will be maintained at all costs.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts