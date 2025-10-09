United in Peace, Strong as the Mountains

By Ali Hussnain Butt

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), comprising a diversified community, nestled in the northernmost region of Pakistan, is a land of majestic mountains, rich cultural heritage, and immense strategic importance. Despite its natural beauty and untapped potential, the region has often been vulnerable to sectarian and communal tensions that threaten the social fabric and impede development. In such a diverse and historically sensitive region, peace and harmony are not just desirable, they are essential for sustainable progress and collective well-being.

Gilgit-Baltistan is home to a diverse population comprising various ethnicities and religious sects including Shias, Sunnis, Ismailis and Noor Bakhshis, along with communities of different linguistic backgrounds such as Shina, Burushaski, Balti, Wakhi, and Khowar speakers. This diversity is a strength; a rich cultural mosaic that has the potential to make the region a beacon of pluralism and tolerance.

However, this same diversity can become a fault line when exploited for political or ideological gains. Sectarian violence in the past, particularly in the 1980s and 2000s, left deep scars on the social psyche of the region. The memory of such conflicts is a reminder of what can happen when peace and harmony are neglected.

Peace is a prerequisite for any form of sustainable development. Without social stability, infrastructure projects, tourism, education, and health services all suffer. Gilgit-Baltistan, with its untapped natural resources, potential for hydropower, and booming tourism sector, stands to gain immensely from internal stability.

The region’s rich cultural and religious traditions can only flourish in a peaceful environment. Festivals, local customs, and traditional art forms often serve as bridges between communities. When peace prevails, it allows cultural exchange and mutual respect to grow.

Given its geographical proximity to sensitive borders with China, India, and Afghanistan, peace in Gilgit-Baltistan contributes directly to national security. Internal harmony ensures that the region remains resilient against external destabilizing influences.

As one of the most breathtaking regions in the world, GB has the potential to become a global tourist destination. However, travelers and investors are drawn to regions where safety and social harmony are guaranteed. Peaceful coexistence can significantly boost local economies through eco-tourism and cultural tourism.

Peace and harmony are not the responsibility of any one group or sect; they must be built collectively across all sections of society. This includes:

Religious Leaders, who have been promoting peace over the decades and they have the moral authority to promote tolerance and inter-sect unity through their teachings and community outreach.

Youth and Civil Society, who can act as ambassadors of peace by fostering inclusive dialogues, social campaigns, and educational programs.

Local Government and Institutions, who must ensure justice, equal representation, and rule of law across all communities to prevent marginalization and resentment.

Educational Institutions, which play a pivotal role in shaping young minds through a curriculum that emphasizes peace education, conflict resolution, and respect for diversity.

While the past has seen periods of unrest, there are also many inspiring examples of inter-communal cooperation in Gilgit-Baltistan. Joint festivals, cross-sect humanitarian efforts during natural disasters, and collaborative community development projects show that unity is possible, and productive.

Initiatives such as peace committees, interfaith dialogue forums, and youth peace clubs have had measurable impacts in reducing tensions in districts like Gilgit, Skardu, and Hunza. Such models should be scaled up and supported at both governmental and grassroots levels.

Gilgit-Baltistan stands at a crossroads. It can either let its diversity divide it or harness it as a force for collective strength. The choice to promote peace and harmony across all sections of society is not just a moral obligation but a strategic necessity. In an era of growing polarization, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have an opportunity to set a national example of how unity, tolerance, and mutual respect can create a thriving and prosperous society.

An unbiased probe into the recent incidents with sincere efforts of finding facts and bring the culprits to justice is the need of time to ensure peace and harmony across the region. People across the region has shown great restraint that depicts the positivity among masses, Let’s hope the peace prevails.

Ali Hussanin Butt, a finance professional and writer from Haider Pura, Gilgit, draws inspiration from his mountain roots to reflect on unity, resilience, and peace. Now serving as CFO of a leading construction group in the UAE, he blends professional insight with a deep love for Gilgit-Baltistan and its enduring spirit.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts