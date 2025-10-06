AKDN’s “Integrated Mental Health Programme” launched in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit: The Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan (AKHS,P) has launched the AKDN Integrated Mental Health Programme in Gilgit-Baltistan, marking a major step toward improving access to timely, affordable, and confidential mental health services in the region. The initiative aims to reach over 226,000 people across Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, addressing the growing mental health needs of mountain communities.

The launch ceremony took place at the Aga Khan Hospital Gilgit and was attended by Mr. Zafar Waqar Taj, Secretary Population, Social Welfare, Women Development, Human and Child Rights, and Youth Affairs, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, as the chief guest. In his remarks, Mr. Taj highlighted that mental health challenges are often stigmatised and neglected, leaving many without support. He appreciated AKHS,P for taking a much-needed and timely initiative that will enable people to access professional mental health care with dignity and confidentiality.

He reaffirmed the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan’s commitment to support the programme, recognising the key role of the provincial Health and Social Welfare Departments in its implementation. “This is a crucial and forward-looking initiative that will help address one of the most pressing but least-discussed public health issues in our society,” he added.

The Integrated Mental Health Programme is a collaborative effort under the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), bringing together AKHS,P, Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan; Aga Khan University’s Brain and Mind Institute; AKU Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED); AKU Department of Psychiatry; Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP); Digital Human Resource Centre (DHRC); Aga Khan Health Board for Pakistan; and the Department of Jamati Institutions’ International Mental Health Task Force.

Recent studies have shown an alarming rise in depression and anxiety across Pakistan. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health disorders account for over 4% of the total disease burden, with women disproportionately affected—especially during pregnancy and postpartum stages. Nearly 40% of women in these stages experience depression or anxiety. Research also indicates that around 40% of individuals who attempt or die by suicide suffer from depression.

The issue has been particularly concerning in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, where suicide rates have risen in recent years. Nationally, an estimated 24 million Pakistanis are in need of psychological support.

Speaking on behalf of AKHS,P, Ms. Farida Shah, Head of Community Programmes and Donor-Funded Projects, emphasised the importance of government collaboration in addressing the mental health crisis. “We are encouraged by the strong support extended by the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Together, we can build an enabling environment where mental health is treated with the same importance as physical health,” she said.