Gilgit to Get Full-Fledged Eye Hospital by May 2027

HOUSTON, USA: A full-fledged eye hospital is set to be established in Gilgit before May 2027, announced Nasruddin Rupani, Chairman of the Board of Al-Shifa Institute of Eye Care and Chairman of the Ibn-e-Sina and Rupani Foundations, during a fundraising event held in Houston.

The event, jointly organized by the Al-Shifa Institute of Eye Care and the Ibn-e-Sina Foundation, drew a large gathering of community members and aimed to raise funds for Al-Shifa Trust’s healthcare and welfare projects in Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Rupani said that an eye clinic is already operational in Gilgit City in a rented facility, while construction on a purpose-built hospital building is nearing completion.

Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan, President of Al-Shifa Trust, shared details about the Trust’s work across Pakistan and highlighted the impact of its initiatives. He also noted that the Gilgit eye hospital project is being fully financed by Rupani.

Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry, Consul General of Pakistan in Houston, urged the community to support the cause generously, stressing the urgent need for accessible eye-care services in remote and underserved regions.

The land for the hospital has been provided by the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Al-Shifa Trust is one of Pakistan’s leading charitable eye-care organizations, providing free or highly subsidized eye-care services to thousands of patients annually. Its network includes state-of-the-art hospitals and secondary eye-care centers in Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, Sukkur, Kohat, and other regions. In addition, Al-Shifa Trust runs community outreach programs, mobile eye units, and training institutes for ophthalmologists, nurses, and allied health professionals, playing a vital role in preventing blindness and improving vision care nationwide.

The fundraising event concluded with a musical performance.

