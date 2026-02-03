“Prince Rahim Aga Khan’s Accession a Defining Moment in Ismaili History,” CM Yar Muhammad

GILGIT: Caretaker Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Justice (R) Yar Muhammad, has extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Ismaili community around the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, on the first anniversary of the ascension of of His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan as the 50th Ismaili Imam.

In his special message issued on February 4, the caretaker chief minister described the beginning of Prince Rahim Aga Khan’s Imamat as a highly significant and memorable chapter in Ismaili history. He said it represents a renewed commitment to spiritual guidance, intellectual stability, social justice, and selfless service to humanity without discrimination, according to a statement released by the Information Department of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Justice (R) Yar Muhammad expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the younger generation will be inspired to pursue education, research, skill development, and play a constructive role in society. He noted that the Imam’s vision would continue to guide the community toward progress rooted in knowledge, ethics, and service.

The caretaker chief minister further stated that he hopes the Ismaili Jamat will continue to strengthen unity, discipline, mutual respect, and its longstanding mission of serving humanity under the wise and farsighted leadership of Prince Rahim Aga Khan. He emphasized that the community’s positive contributions will remain vital in promoting peace, harmony, and development within society.

He concluded by reaffirming the government of Gilgit-Baltistan’s respect for the Ismaili community’s role in social development and interfaith harmony, and wished continued success for the Imam and his followers in their collective journey forward.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts