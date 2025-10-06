Gilgit Baltistan Cannot Afford Another Wound

By Ahtisham Mir

The attack on Maulana Qazi Nisar in Gilgit is not just an assault on one man, it’s an attack on the very idea of peace that people of this region have fought so hard to preserve. Gilgit-Baltistan has endured enough pain, enough division, enough loss. Every drop of blood spilled here leaves behind questions that never seem to be answered and grief that never truly fades.

What stands out most in this dark moment is Qazi Nisar’s response. After surviving an armed attack near the Police Headquarters in Konodas, where he sustained a minor injury, he urged the public to remain calm and uphold peace and harmony. That was a bold and heroic statement, the kind that separates those who seek chaos from those who seek stability. At a time when anger could have easily ignited further violence, he chose the path of restraint and unity. That’s leadership rooted in wisdom, not emotion.

After the incident outside the Police Headquarters, one hopes the state has finally realized the fragility of the situation. It must awaken from its deep slumber, recognize the gravity of this matter, and immediately bring the culprits to justice, publicly and decisively. History shows that such incidents have only brought bloodshed, grief, poverty, hunger, fear, hatred, and decline to this region. The old wounds are still unhealed.

Time and again, under the cover of such unrest, merit in Gilgit-Baltistan has been trampled, public resources looted, and corruption justified. The futures of dozens of well-educated young people have been destroyed. This unprovoked attack, carried out in a time of peace, makes it clear that this was no random act, it was a calculated move. The hidden forces behind it must be exposed, or Gilgit-Baltistan will once again be pushed back into the darkness of its past.

The truth is, peace here is not a luxury, it’s survival. Shia, Sunni, Ismaili, Nurbakhshi, these are not divisions, they are colors of one fabric. The enemy’s goal is simple: to tear that fabric apart. They want Muslims divided, living without rights, opportunities, or dignity. And every time we turn against each other, we hand them exactly what they want.

We must recognize the trap. The real strength of this land lies not in its boundaries, but in its brotherhood. The only response to hate should be unity; the only answer to violence should be peace.

Condemnations mean nothing if they aren’t followed by accountability. The state must protect its citizens with seriousness and sincerity. Justice delayed is justice denied and Gilgit-Baltistan has waited long enough.

This cowardly attack was meant to shake our faith in peace. But Qazi Nisar’s calm, courageous message has done the opposite. It reminded us that real power lies not in revenge, but in restraint.

Gilgit’s people deserve to live without fear, to walk their streets with dignity, not dread. Because this time, division is not an option. Peace is.

