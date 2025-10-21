Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Imposes Ban on New Appointments, Transfers and Development Schemes Ahead of Elections

Gilgit: The Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan (ECGB) has announced a comprehensive set of restrictions to ensure transparency, neutrality, and fairness in the upcoming General Elections 2026. The decision, formalised through a notification issued on 21 October 2025, aims to prevent the misuse of government resources and political influence during the pre-election period.

According to the notification, the five-year term of the current Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will expire on 24 November 2025, after which the Election Commission will be constitutionally bound to conduct general elections across the region. To uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the Commission has exercised its powers under Sections 43(3), 5, and 8(c) of the Elections Act, 2017.

The Commission expressed concern that frequent postings, transfers, upgradations, and diversion of development funds in the pre-election period could be perceived as politically motivated, undermining public confidence in the impartiality of the process. It stated that these measures were necessary “to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly, justly, fairly, and in accordance with the law while safeguarding the process from corrupt practices.”

Key Directives Issued

Under the orders of the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan, the following directives have been enforced with immediate effect:

All recruitment and appointments in any government organisation or institution in Gilgit-Baltistan have been banned, except those made through the Federal Public Service Commission or where tests/interviews had been completed before 21 October 2025.

New development schemes, community-based initiatives, or project announcements shall not be initiated or processed until after the elections.

Diversion or reallocation of development funds from approved projects is strictly prohibited, and all diverted funds shall remain frozen immediately.

Transfers or postings of government officials shall not be made except in genuine public interest and with prior approval of the Election Commission.

Creation of new administrative units or sub-divisions is prohibited during the election period.

Proposals for new posts, redesignations, or upgradations in any department shall not be considered without prior approval of the Election Commission.

Release of funds for new maintenance works has been suspended, except in extreme emergencies and with written justification.

The Election Commission emphasised that these measures are aimed at preventing the use of state machinery for electoral advantage and ensuring a level playing field for all political candidates. It reiterated that any deviation from these directives would be treated as a violation of election laws.

The notification also stressed that ongoing development projects may continue under existing procedures and financial rules but without any modifications or new approvals.

The directives will remain in force until the completion of the forthcoming General Elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and local government elections. The Commission directed all departments and officials to ensure strict compliance with the orders to maintain transparency and uphold public confidence in the electoral process.

