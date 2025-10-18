FIA and Gilgit-Baltistan Police Sign MoU to Strengthen Efforts Against Money Laundering

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Wing has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gilgit-Baltistan Police to enhance cooperation in combating money laundering and related crimes.

The agreement was signed by Akbar Nasir Khan, Additional Director General of FIA’s Anti-Money Laundering Wing, and Afzal Mahmood Butt, Inspector General of Gilgit-Baltistan Police.

Under the MoU, the GB Police will refer all cases involving potential money laundering directly to the FIA. This includes investigations into car lifting, kidnapping, financial fraud, and other serious crimes where money laundering may be involved.

The partnership aims to make investigations more timely, transparent, and professional, while helping track the financial trails of criminal activities and curb illegal financial flows.

As part of the collaboration, the FIA will also provide specialized training to GB Police officers on money laundering investigations, case management, and modern financial analysis techniques. This joint training is expected to improve information sharing and coordination between law enforcement agencies.

The FIA said this initiative reflects its commitment to financial transparency and the fight against money laundering, in line with FATF guidelines and international standards. The agency reiterated that it continues to follow a zero-tolerance policy against money laundering to safeguard national security and strengthen Pakistan’s financial integrity.