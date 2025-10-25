MASS Steps Forward for Flood Victims: 35 Gilgit-Baltistan Students Receive Scholarships

KARACHI: Meaningful Acts Towards Sustainable Success (MASS) has announced 35 new scholarships for students from flood-affected regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, including 30 from Ghizer and 5 from Gojal, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to advancing education in underserved and disaster-affected communities.

Additionally, 30 new students from Chitral have joined the program, bringing the total number of students supported by MASS to 415 across Pakistan. The scholarships cover tuition fees, hostel accommodation, and transportation, ensuring that students can pursue their education without financial barriers.

MASS expresses heartfelt appreciation to its dedicated teams in the United States and Chitral, and extends sincere gratitude to its generous donors for their continued kindness and support in sustaining the organization’s mission.

Founded by Safirah Bibi from Chitral, MASS, a US-based non-profit organization, has supported over 500 students and assisted hundreds of patients at the Aga Khan University Hospital. In 2022, the organization also distributed 1,250 blankets in flood-affected areas of Chitral as part of its ongoing humanitarian initiatives.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts