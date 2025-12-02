Experts Call for Stronger Cyber-Protection Measures to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls

GILGIT: Experts at a gathering organised by the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP), in partnership with the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Women Development Department, called for urgent strengthening of cyber-protection systems to curb rising digital violence against women and girls in Gilgit-Baltistan. The event was held as part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Government officials, civil society representatives, development partners, and gender advocates joined the gathering to highlight the growing risks women and girls face in digital spaces and the pressing need for coordinated institutional action.

Organised under the Global Affairs Canada-funded BEST4WEER project, the event reaffirmed the commitment to supporting safe, inclusive, and gender-responsive communities across Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

A major highlight of the programme was the presentation of the first Gilgit-Baltistan State of Gender Parity Report 2024–2025 to key partners. Mr Altaf Hussain, Consultant at UN Women, shared the report’s findings and underscored the persistent gaps in women’s participation and safety, particularly online. He stressed that the rapid rise in digital violence demands immediate institutional reforms and community engagement.

The Member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Gilgit-Baltistan, Ms Ruqiya Abbas, outlined the Commission’s interventions to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, noting that digital harassment is emerging as one of the most challenging forms of abuse in the region.

Deputy Director of the Women Development Department, Syed Mujahid Ali Shah, highlighted government efforts to expand institutional support for women, while Ms Sosan Aziz, Head of Gender Equality at AKRSP, spoke about AKRSP’s work under the BEST4WEER project to strengthen women’s social and economic empowerment across the region.

The event forwarded a comprehensive set of recommendations, calling for the expansion of the Cyber Crime Response Wing with greater staffing, resources, and dedicated women investigators to ensure gender-responsive handling of complaints. They emphasised the need for mandatory, age-appropriate digital literacy and online-safety education in all schools, especially targeting girls in rural areas. Speakers also urged the government to develop a provincial digital-rights framework with clearly enforceable guidelines, aligned with national legislation, to safeguard privacy and freedom of expression online.

They highlighted the importance of introducing child-specific online-protection laws to criminalise non-consensual sharing of intimate images, cyber-stalking, and deep-fake content targeting minors, supported by a rapid-response reporting mechanism. They noted that community-based “Digital Safety Hubs” could play a transformative role by offering free cyber-security training, legal aid, and counselling, led by women facilitators to encourage broader female participation.

Experts also called for stronger partnerships with telecom operators to enable affordable, gender-sensitive digital services, including zero-rated access to safety-related platforms and simplified reporting tools directly linked to cyber-crime units. They advocated for the establishment of life-skill-based education centres in all schools—modelled on AKRSP’s adolescent-friendly centres—to teach communication, self-defence, and digital citizenship. Ensuring safe digital spaces for all vulnerable groups, including women, persons with disabilities, and transgender individuals, through inclusive policies and accessible platforms, was also identified as a priority.

Speakers stressed that these measures are essential to safeguarding women and girls online and enabling their full participation in education, the workforce, and public life.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts