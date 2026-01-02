FeaturedGB Votes 2026

14-Member Caretaker Cabinet for Gilgit-Baltistan Notified After Over a Month’s Delay; One Woman Included as Advisor

Islamabad: More than five weeks after the caretaker Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan took oath on 25 November, the Federal Government has finally notified a 14-member Caretaker Cabinet for the region, which includes one woman appointed as an advisor.
According to an official notification issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, the appointments were made by the Prime Minister in his capacity as Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, on the advice of the caretaker Chief minister, under Article 48-A(2) of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018.
The caretaker cabinet comprises 12 ministers and two advisors, including Syeda Fatima, who has been appointed as the sole woman advisor.
Caretaker Cabinet Members
1. Sajid Ali Baig (Minister)
2. Engr. Altaf Hussain (Minister)
3. Ghulam Abbas (Minister)
4. Col (Rtd) Akbar Ismail (Minister)
5. Mehter Dad (Minister)
6. Sharafat Din (Minister)
7. Maulana Sarwar Shah (Minister)
8. Raja Shehbaz Khan (Minister)
9. Mumtaz Hussain (Minister)
10. Dr Nisar Ali (Minister)
11. Syed Adil Shah (Minister)
12. Bahadur Ali (Minister)
13. Syeda Fatima (Advisor)
14. Abdul Hakeem (Advisor)
The delayed announcement of the caretaker cabinet had drawn attention in political and administrative circles, as the caretaker Chief minister had assumed office on 25 November, while the cabinet notification was issued more than a month later.

