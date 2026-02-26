Rs 3.78bn Scheme to Provide Clean Drinking Water to 100,000 Residents in Chilas

CHILAS: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has formally commenced work on the Chilas Water Supply Project, a major Confidence Building Measure (CBM) under the Diamer Basha Dam, aimed at resolving the long-standing issue of safe drinking water in Chilas city.

The contract agreement was signed at a ceremony in Chilas between General Manager/Project Director Diamer Basha Dam, Engr Dr Nazakat Hussain, and General Manager of Hasnaat Brothers Construction Company, Mehtab Ahmed. The event was attended by officials from the Diamer Administration, members of the Dam Committee Diamer, senior WAPDA officers, and representatives of the contracting firm.

The Rs 3.78 billion project will supply more than 2.3 million gallons of water per day to Chilas through pipelines laid from Botogah and Thak Nala. Upon completion, the scheme is expected to provide clean drinking water to nearly 100,000 residents for the next 50 years. The project is scheduled for completion within one year.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Dr Nazakat Hussain said that, under the directions of Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed and the WAPDA Authority, development activities in the Diamer region are progressing steadily. He noted that the Chilas Water Supply Scheme would permanently address the city’s decades-old drinking water shortage, adding that work on other projects under the comprehensive confidence-building package is also advancing.

Head of the Dam Committee Diamer, Maulana Hazratullah, described the start of practical work as the fulfilment of a long-standing public demand. He said that despite abundant water resources in Diamer, residents had for years relied on unsafe drinking water. He appreciated WAPDA’s efforts and termed the project a historic step toward improving public health and quality of life in the area.

WAPDA is currently investing Rs 78.5 billion in economic, social, and infrastructure development initiatives in the Diamer Basha Dam project area. Several projects have already been completed, including a Cadet College, an Army Public School in Thor, and two 6.6 MW hydropower plants at Thak and Thor, reflecting a broader commitment to regional development alongside the construction of the dam.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts