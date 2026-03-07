Gilgit Administration Imposes Fuel Rationing Amid Supply Disruptions, Warns Against Hoarding and Illegal Transportation

GILGIT: The district administration of Gilgit has issued an emergency directive regulating the distribution and use of petroleum products after regional circumstances caused severe disruptions to the fuel supply chain, rendering the availability of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) uncertain across the district.

According to the official notification issued by the district administration, the measures have been introduced to ensure the fair and equitable distribution of available fuel among the general public during this period of shortage.

Under the new regulations, all petrol stations have been directed to limit fuel dispensing to a maximum of five litres per visit for motorcycles and a maximum of twenty-five litres per visit for private and small vehicles. These limits are aimed at preventing bulk purchases and ensuring that a greater number of residents can access fuel during the current crisis.

The administration has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel. Fuel consumption is to be reserved strictly for official duties, the transportation of essential goods and food supplies, and other unavoidable movement. The supply of fuel for recreational activities and non-essential machinery has been temporarily suspended. Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, rescue services, and fire brigades, are exempt from all restrictions and will continue to receive fuel without interruption or delay.

The illegal transportation of petrol, diesel, and LPG outside the boundaries of Gilgit district has been completely prohibited, and checkpoints will be strengthened to prevent smuggling. The sale of fuel in bottles, jerry cans, or any other containers has been strictly banned. Those found hoarding fuel will face strict legal action under the relevant laws.

All petrol stations will be monitored on a daily basis to ensure compliance with these directives. Station owners found in violation of the regulations will face strict administrative and legal consequences.

The district administration has appealed to residents to cooperate with the authorities during this difficult time and to follow official guidelines so that the available fuel supply can be distributed fairly to those who need it most.