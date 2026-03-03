Bodies of Five TTA Personnel Handed to Afghan Side in Chitral

Monitoring Desk

CHITRAL: A jirga and flag meeting was held on Monday in Chitral between Pakistani and Afghan representatives amid ongoing border tensions.

The meeting, organised by 206 MI Chitral, focused on the handover of bodies of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) personnel and the establishment of a local-level ceasefire.

During the discussions, the Afghan side accepted conditions proposed by the Chitral Scouts. These included the handover of the bodies of TTA personnel, retention of recovered weapons and ammunition by Pakistani security forces, implementation of a ceasefire at the local level, non-return of residents to previously affected areas, and prior notification to Pakistani authorities if any war orders were issued by Afghan commanders.

Following the agreement, the bodies of five TTA personnel were officially handed over to Afghan jirga representatives.

Authorities said the recovered weapons and equipment included light machine guns, submachine guns, a modified G3 rifle, an RPG-7 launcher with rounds, loaded magazines, ammunition, and other related items.