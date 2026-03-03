Four from Gilgit-Baltistan Among Those Killed Outside US Consulate in Karachi

ISLAMABAD/GILGIT: Four young men from Gilgit-Baltistan have been killed in Karachi during protests against the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Their bodies have been transported to their native districts for burial.

The deceased include one person each from Astore and Nagar, and two from Gilgit district.

The youths were among demonstrators who reportedly marched toward the United States Consulate in Karachi and allegedly attempted to storm the premises. Clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel, during which gunfire was reported.

Authorities have yet to release an official account of the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths. Families in the affected districts are receiving the bodies for funeral arrangements.

The killings add to a rising death toll from protests linked to the assassination of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, which has also claimed at least 13 lives in Gilgit and Skardu over the past two days.

