Gilgit-Baltistan Unrest: 13 Dead, Curfew Imposed, Army Deployed After Violent Protests Over Assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader

Summary

At least 12 protesters and one security official were killed, scores injured, and critical infrastructure set ablaze as violent demonstrations swept through Gilgit and Skardu following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, in U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. The Gilgit-Baltistan government responded by imposing an indefinite curfew, suspending cellular services, and deploying the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution. As of Monday, March 3, the Shia community has suspended the burials of the deceased, conditioning them on government acceptance of a formal list of demands.

Background: What Triggered the Protests?

The protests erupted in response to the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, attributed to U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran. The killing sparked widespread outrage among Pakistan’s Shia Muslim population, with particularly intense reactions in Gilgit-Baltistan — a predominantly Shia region in the country’s far north.

The Violence: What Happened in Gilgit and Skardu

Gilgit

In Gilgit’s Jutial area, seven protesters were killed and more than a dozen injured during confrontations with security forces. The deceased were identified as:

Syed Ikram and Munawar — from Bagrote

and — from Bagrote Munir and Hanif — from Astore

and — from Astore Kaleem Abbas — from Naltar

— from Naltar Manzar Ali — from Jutial

— from Jutial Ajmal Husain — from Hunza

Security forces opened fire after demonstrations allegedly turned violent, with protesters reportedly attempting to enter a restricted military zone in Jutial. During the unrest, protesters set fire to the office of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and an office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Gilgit.

One of the many people injured succumbed to his injuries earlier today, taking the death toll to 8 in Gilgit alone.

Skardu

In Skardu, at least five protesters and one security official were killed, with several others injured in clashes with law enforcement. These stats were confirmed by the Medical Superintendent of the Skardu Government Hospital, who further added that two people were in critical condition.

Enraged protesters in Skardu attacked and torched multiple buildings, including:

The UNMOGIP office

The Army Public School

The Office of the Superintendent of Police

The Office of the District Police Officer

The Offices of 62 Brigade

A guest house run by Green Tourism

The Software Technology Park

The AKRSP building.

Over two dozen vehicles parked in the office buildings were also set alight

Rescue teams transported the injured to nearby hospitals, where emergency was declared. Across both cities, a total of 13 people, 12 protesters and 1 security official, were killed.

Government Response: Curfew, Army Deployment, and Communications Blackout

Curfew Imposed in Gilgit and Skardu

The Gilgit-Baltistan government imposed a curfew across both Gilgit and Skardu. All markets were shuttered and traffic stayed off the roads during curfew hours. Commuters from other areas were stopped at entry points and were only allowed into Gilgit at around 12:30 pm following a partial relaxation, during which residents rushed to buy food and medicines. Authorities announced the curfew would be re-imposed at 4:00 pm in Gilgit. Schools, colleges, and educational institutions in both cities were ordered shut.

Pakistan Army Deployed Under Article 245

The Pakistan Army was deployed in Skardu under Article 245 of the Constitution, a provision that allows the federal government to direct the armed forces to assist civil authorities in maintaining law and order. Gilgit-Baltistan Police confirmed the deployment is intended to provide military support to civil authorities amid the escalating situation.

Cellular Services Suspended Indefinitely

The Gilgit-Baltistan government announced the indefinite suspension of cellular services across the entire region. The communications blackout has complicated independent verification of casualty figures and ground conditions. As of March 2, cellular services were restored in some parts of the Gilgit-Baltistan.

Anti-Terrorism Cases Filed

The Gilgit-Baltistan Police spokesperson confirmed that cases have been registered at the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Police Station against individuals allegedly involved in the recent violence in both Skardu and Gilgit.

Funerals and Community Demands

Funeral Prayers Held in Skardu

Funeral prayers for the five youth killed during Sunday’s protest in Skardu were offered at the Markazi Imamia Jamia Masjid, Skardu, led by Agha Syed Baqir Al-Hussaini. The city remained in mourning for a second consecutive day, with large numbers of residents attending the gathering.

Burials in Gilgit Suspended Until Demands Are Met

In Gilgit, Agha Syed Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini, speaking on behalf of Markaz-e-Tashayyu and the families of victims from Millat-e-Jafaria, announced that burials will remain suspended until authorities formally accept their demands. The leadership described the decision as a peaceful and lawful measure to secure justice and transparency for the victims.

The community’s formal demands are:

Formation of an independent judicial inquiry commission to investigate the Gilgit-Baltistan incidents in a transparent and impartial manner. Complete medical care for all those injured nationwide. Financial compensation for families of the deceased and employment for affected dependents. Immediate legal action against those who allegedly ordered or carried out firing on unarmed, fasting civilians. Immediate withdrawal of FIRs filed under anti-terrorism laws against Millat-e-Jafaria members — described by the community as attempts to malign them. (Nationwide, 36 deaths and nearly 200 injuries have been reported in related protests.) A ban on entry of American and Israeli citizens and NGOs into Gilgit-Baltistan, and the expulsion of those already present, citing concerns over foreign influence. No imposition of curfews or Section 144, with a warning that such measures risk escalating rather than defusing tensions. No unnecessary arrests, which the community cautioned could worsen the overall situation.

The Central Anjuman-e-Imamia and the families of the victims reiterated that they reserve the right to continue postponing burials until all demands are formally accepted. As of the time of publishing, no official government response has been reported.

Broader Context

The unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan is part of a wider wave of protests across Pakistan triggered by the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei. Nationwide, 36 people have been killed and nearly 200 injured in related demonstrations. The deliberate targeting of United Nations offices — including UNMOGIP, which monitors the Line of Control between Pakistan and India — marks a particularly significant escalation, drawing international attention to the crisis.

Key Facts at a Glance

Detail Deaths — Gilgit 8 protesters Deaths — Skardu 5 protesters, 1 security official Total Killed 13 Injuries Dozens (official figures unconfirmed) Army Deployment Article 245, Constitution of Pakistan Cellular Services Suspended indefinitely Curfew Status Imposed in Gilgit and Skardu UN Offices Attacked UNMOGIP, UNDP (Gilgit); UN sub-office (Skardu) Cases Filed CTU Police Station, Gilgit-Baltistan Schools Closed in Gilgit and Skardu

This report is based on dispatches from Pamir Times correspondents in Gilgit and Skardu, and online sources. Due to the ongoing communications blackout, some figures remain subject to official confirmation. Pamir Times will continue to update this report as developments unfold.

