“We Will Not Bury the Deceased Untill Our Demands Are Met”: Agha Rahat

GILGIT: The burial of those killed in the recent violence in Gilgit-Baltistan will remain suspended until the authorities formally accept a set of demands presented by the Shia community, Agha Syed Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini announced on Monday. The religious leader made the statement “on behalf of Markaz-e-Tashayyu and the families of the victims from Millat-e-Jafaria”, describing the decision to delay funerals as a peaceful measure to secure justice and transparency.

What happened?

The announcement comes after at least eight protesters were killed in Gilgit and five in Skardu during demonstrations against the assassination of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran.



According to officials, security forces opened fire after protests turned violent, with demonstrators allegedly setting government and NGO properties on fire and attempting to enter a restricted military zone in Jutial, Gilgit.

What are the demands?

The community has called for the formation of an independent judicial inquiry commission to investigate the recent incidents in Gilgit-Baltistan, emphasizing that the commission must operate in a transparent and impartial manner to bring the facts to light. They have also demanded that the government ensure complete medical care for all those injured nationwide, provide financial compensation to the families of the deceased, and offer employment to affected dependents.



In addition, the leadership has urged the authorities to ban the entry of American and Israeli citizens and NGOs into Gilgit-Baltistan and to expel those already present, citing concerns over foreign influence. They have called for immediate legal action against individuals responsible for allegedly ordering or carrying out direct firing on unarmed fasting civilians.



The statement also warned against imposing curfews or Section 144 in the region, arguing that such measures could escalate tensions. Furthermore, the community expressed serious concern over FIRs filed under anti-terrorism laws against Millat-e-Jafaria members following 36 reported deaths and nearly 200 injuries across the country. They described these FIRs as attempts to malign the community and demanded their immediate withdrawal, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Authorities were also cautioned against making unnecessary arrests, which the community warned could worsen the situation. Finally, the Central Anjuman-e-Imamia and families of the victims reiterated that they reserve the right to postpone the burials of the deceased until all their demands are formally accepted.



No official response from the government has been reported so far regarding the acceptance of these demands or the proposed judicial inquiry. The Shia leadership has stressed that their actions remain peaceful and lawful, aimed at securing justice and relief for the victims and their families.

