KP Cabinet Approves “Historic” Kalash Marriage Bill Recognizing Indigenous Family Law

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the Kalash Marriage Bill, marking what officials describe as the first dedicated family law in Pakistan recognizing the personal laws of an indigenous community.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the bill formally recognizes Kalash marriages, introduces a culturally sensitive marriage registration system, and aims to safeguard the community’s religious and cultural identity.

The legislation was initiated by Wazir Zada, focal person to the chief minister on minority affairs, and developed through a joint effort of civil society organizations Blue Veins and Faith Friends, with support from the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

The Kalash community, living in the valleys of Bumburet, Rumbur and Birir in Chitral, has long lacked a formal legal framework to regulate family and marital matters. The new law seeks to address that gap by ensuring legal documentation, inheritance protections and related safeguards while respecting traditional customs.

Qamar Naseem of Blue Veins termed the approval a “historic recognition” of the Kalash community’s identity and rights. An NCHR representative described the legislation as a significant step toward protecting minority rights through culturally sensitive lawmaking.

The organizations involved thanked the chief minister, provincial officials, community leaders and relevant departments for their support in facilitating the bill’s approval.

