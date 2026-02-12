CrimeFeatured

IED Targets FWO Vehicle on Tangir–Bushidas Road; One Civilian Martyred, Two Militants Killed

GILGIT: An improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on the Tangir–Bushidas Road during a routine visit by an officer in charge (OIC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the blast resulted in the martyrdom of a local civilian driver. Three individuals, including a serving Major, sustained minor injuries.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search and clearance operation. During an ensuing exchange of fire with the assailants, two militants were killed while four others were apprehended, the statement added.

The cordon and clearance operation remains ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the vicinity.

Describing the incident as a cowardly attempt to undermine the region’s peaceful environment, security officials reaffirmed their resolve to thwart such acts and ensure stability.

