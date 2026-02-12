CTD Begins Operations in Gilgit-Baltistan, 600 More Posts to Be Added

Gilgit: In a significant step toward strengthening counterterrorism efforts in the region, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has been formally established in Gilgit-Baltistan, following directives issued by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to a police spokesperson, the newly formed department has commenced operations with an initial strength of 200 officers and staff. The recruitment process for an additional 600 positions is expected to be completed within the current year, further enhancing the department’s operational capabilities.

To ensure professional excellence and institutional capacity-building, the CTD Gilgit-Baltistan will receive specialized training and technical support from established CTD units in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer-ul-Hassan has been appointed to lead the department. Authorities have also confirmed that all existing terrorism-related First Information Reports (FIRs) have been transferred to the CTD for investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials describe the establishment of the CTD as a major step toward improving intelligence coordination, strengthening security infrastructure, and ensuring a more focused response to terrorism-related threats in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts