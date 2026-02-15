Historic Screening of ‘Hundan – An Echo of a Dirge’ Highlights Burushaski Heritage

ISLAMABAD: A special screening of Hundan – An Echo of a Dirge, described as the first film produced in the Burushaski language, was held in Islamabad for senior citizens from Gilgit-Baltistan and other parts of Pakistan.

The event brought together elders from the Burushaski-speaking community, along with attendees who do not speak the language but participated to support the preservation of indigenous culture.

The film is based on a well-known piece of Burushaski folklore that has traditionally been shared through oral storytelling. Many elders in attendance said they had heard the story in their childhood, often narrated by parents and grandparents. Seeing the narrative adapted for the screen was described by participants as a meaningful experience.

The screening was organized by the Aga Khan Social Welfare Board and Rockwood Productions, with support from Raja Nazim ul Amin and Sabahuddin, Chairman of the Polaris Group of Companies.

Speaking at the event, director Karamat Ali thanked the elders for attending and acknowledged the role of previous generations in preserving oral traditions that inspired the film. Senior participants appreciated the initiative, noting that projects in local languages can contribute to documenting and sustaining cultural heritage for younger generations.

