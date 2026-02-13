Celebrating World Radio Day: A Medium That Still Matters

By Sajjad Wali

World Radio Day is celebrated every year on February 13. UNESCO proclaimed it in 2011, and the United Nations General Assembly adopted it in 2012. The day marks the establishment of United Nations Radio in 1946 and highlights radio’s importance as one of the most trusted and widely used communication methods worldwide. Radio is a strong medium that celebrates human diversity and encourages democratic dialogue. It remains the most listened-to medium globally. It offers a platform for different voices, opinions, and cultures, allowing people to express themselves and be heard. Radio stations play a key role in serving diverse communities by providing programs in various languages and reflecting the needs and interests of their audiences. Even in today’s rapidly advancing digital age, radio continues to prove its relevance and resilience.

One of radio’s greatest strengths is its low cost and easy accessibility. It can reach remote areas and vulnerable communities where the internet and modern technology are limited or absent. Radio allows people to join public discussions regardless of their education level. It also plays a vital role during emergencies, delivering timely and accurate information. In the remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and other regions, radio is often the only reliable source of information. Due to challenging terrain and weak communication systems, many communities rely on radio for weather updates, health awareness, education programs, and local news. Radio helps preserve local languages, cultures, and traditions while offering learning opportunities for children, youth, and adults. In this way, radio not only informs but also educates and connects communities that might otherwise remain isolated.

Radio is especially vital during disasters like floods, earthquakes, and landslides. When electricity, mobile networks, and internet services fail, radio often continues to broadcast. It provides early warnings, safety instructions, and updates on relief efforts. In times of crisis, radio helps save lives by keeping people informed and calm. Today, radio is at an important moment in its over 100-year history. World Radio Day 2026 focuses on the theme “Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a tool, not a voice.” While some worry that artificial intelligence may diminish human connection and creativity, AI should serve only as a support tool, not a replacement for human voices. The true strength of radio comes from human emotion, trust, and creativity, which technology alone cannot replace. At the same time, radio must embrace technological innovation-such as digital broadcasting, online streaming, podcasts, and responsible use of AI-to preserve its services and remain competitive in a rapidly changing world.

On World Radio Day, it is inspiring to highlight UNESCO’s contribution to bridge this gap with the “Radio Education: Promotion of Learning Through Radio in Isolated Areas of Pakistan” project funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS). This initiative is not designed to replace the traditional school building; rather, it is a strategic tool to combat the crisis of out-of-school children in areas where formal education is hardest to reach.

In summary, World Radio Day reminds us that radio is more than a communication tool; it is a lifeline for millions. It informs, educates, connects, and protects communities in both peaceful times and emergencies. From promoting democratic dialogue and preserving cultural heritage to supporting education in remote regions and adapting responsibly to new technologies, radio continues to evolve without losing its human touch. To sustain its relevance in the modern era, radio must combine its traditional strengths with technological advancement. Even in a world shaped by rapid digital transformation, radio remains a trusted human voice that brings people together and strengthens societies.

Mr. Sajjad Wali is a senior educationist and development practitioner who regularly writes on education, environment, and climate change for various national and regional newspapers. Email: swyasin@gmail.com



Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts