Nestlé Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan Government Sign MoUs on Nutrition and Environmental Sustainability

ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan has signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key government institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan to strengthen collaboration in nutrition awareness and environmental sustainability initiatives across the region.

The first MoU, signed with the School Education Department Gilgit-Baltistan, will support the expansion of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme across all 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Under a train-the-trainer model, Nestlé Pakistan will train 300 teachers who will subsequently educate students on balanced nutrition, hydration, hygiene, and physical activity. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 20,000 schoolchildren by promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

The second MoU was signed with the Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company to further enhance environmental sustainability efforts. Building on the success of the Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project, Nestlé Pakistan has donated four plastic compressing and baling machines along with a waste segregation machine to strengthen waste collection, processing, and recycling systems in the region.

According to project partners, the collaboration has contributed to the management of more than 11,000 tonnes of waste since 2021, helping improve waste management infrastructure while encouraging responsible environmental practices and public awareness.

The Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan welcomed the partnership and appreciated Nestlé Pakistan’s continued support for sustainable development and community well-being in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaira Ahmed, Manager Corporate Affairs and Creating Shared Value at Nestlé Pakistan, said the partnerships reflect a shared commitment to creating healthier communities and a cleaner, more sustainable Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts