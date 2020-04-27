Mon. Apr 27th, 2020

KIU facing severe financial crisis

8 mins ago Pamir Times

With reporting by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: Karakoram International University (KIU) is facing a severe financial crisis to pay employees and meet other essential expenditures.

In a media statement, Director Public Relations KIU Mir Tazeem Akhtar has said the Coronavirus lockdown has deprived the university of more than Rs 120 million in terms of fees.

He has said that the university could not start the spring semester due to the ongoing lockdown.

Akhtar has said that paying May and June salaries of employees has become a major challenge.

He said the university has already slashed all expenses.

Mir Tazeem Akhtar has said that the Vice Chancellor has demanded Rs100 million special grant from Higher Education Commission (HEC) to address the financial woes.

KIU’s Director Public Relations has said that government’s decision to discontinue affiliation of schools and colleges has resulted in Rs50 million loss this year.

He said despite promises the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and Governor have not yet approved the special grant for KIU.

He said the Vice Chancellor has appealed the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Governor, Chief Minister, Force Commander, and Chief Secretary to support the university in coming out of the financial crisis.

