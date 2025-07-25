Nine Lives Lost, Over 200 Houses Completely Damaged in Gilgit-Baltistan: Chief Secretary

Gilgit, July 24: Over 200 houses have been completely damaged and another 196 partially damaged across Gilgit-Baltistan as relentless rains and cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides, devastating multiple districts. The natural calamity, which began on June 10, has claimed nine lives—eight in Diamer and one in Astore—while several individuals remain missing. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Briefing the media, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza said the worst-hit area was Thak Jal in the Babusar valley in Diamer, where a massive cloudburst led to a destructive flood that washed away around eight kilometers of the road leading to Babusar Top. Nearly two dozen vehicles were swept away, leaving hundreds of tourists and locals stranded. However, they were safely evacuated through timely efforts by locals, Rescue 1122, district administration, the Pakistan Army, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), and community volunteers.

The Chief Secretary confirmed that the flash floods also severely impacted districts including Skardu, Astore, Ghizer, and Hunza. In addition to the destruction of homes, the floods damaged 12 kilometers of roads, 26 bridges, agricultural lands, irrigation channels, and other key infrastructure.

In Skardu, reports of major disasters were received, but fortunately no casualties were reported. Tourists stranded in the remote Deosai region were also successfully rescued.

“These devastating rains have not only affected Gilgit-Baltistan but also other parts of the country,” the Chief Secretary noted. “The provincial government, with the support of the Pakistan Army, FWO, Rescue 1122, and civil administration, is taking immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.” He said special arrangements have been made to provide food, shelter, medical care, and medicines to the affected population.

Abrar Mirza praised the Pakistan Army’s continued support during emergencies, calling it a frontline partner in disaster response. He added that efforts to restore damaged roads, relocate stranded individuals, trace missing persons, and transport the injured to hospitals were ongoing on an emergency basis.

He also urged tourists and locals to avoid travelling to affected areas to allow rescue teams to operate without disruption. Citizens were advised to immediately contact local administration or rescue centers in case of emergencies.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that the government will not abandon the affected communities. “We are committed to using all available resources to expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts,” he said, while also acknowledging the growing frequency of cloudburst incidents across Gilgit-Baltistan. “Environmental experts attribute this to climate change. The government will revisit early warning and GLOF-II projects to develop a comprehensive response mechanism.”

On the issue of prolonged electricity load-shedding in Gilgit, Abrar Mirza assured the public that the government is working on multiple energy projects to resolve the crisis. He confirmed that the Henzel Power Project has been fully approved and funded by CDWP, but progress has been delayed due to the contractor’s inefficiency. Strict action will be taken against the contractor, and alternative measures will be adopted if delays persist.

He added that work on the Attabad and Shagarthang power projects is also progressing swiftly, and their completion will significantly improve electricity supply in the region.

