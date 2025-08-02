Going Solar in Gilgit-Baltistan: A Way Forward to Counter Energy Shortfall and Its Socio-economic Fallout

Faaiz Nazim

Mankind, the master creation of Allah the Almighty, has been endowed with the bounty of intellect; the unique capacity for problem-solving and innovation. It is this intellect that has propelled humanity from the age of hunting and gathering societies to agricultural, then to the industrial era, and now to the digital age, where information technology has reached every nook and corner of the planet and dominates nearly every aspect of our lives.

Today, the internet has become a fundamental part of human activity across the globe. Whether for information, communication, or income generation through online work. Internet connectivity is now considered essential, and Gilgit-Baltistan is no exception to this trend.

To access the internet, however, certain digital tools and electronic gadgets are indispensable: smartphones, computers, Wi-Fi routers, and more. All of these are powered by electricity. Simply put, without electricity, connectivity to the online world becomes impossible.

Unfortunately, in Gilgit-Baltistan, uninterrupted power supply remains a distant dream. This begs an important question: What is the way forward for ensuring reliable electricity in the region? Can we rely on hydropower? Regrettably, the answer is no — at least not in the short term.

Most of the electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan is generated from out of the running streams. However, during the harsh winters, when temperature falls below zero degrees Celsius, these streams often freeze; thus, halting electricity generation. Even the promise of future dams seems a far-fetched dream due to need of large scale infrastructural development. So, what is the practical solution?

Taking all this into account, going solar is the only way forward. A hybrid solar system, comprising solar panels and a battery bank (either lithium-ion or lead-acid), can both power essential loads during the day and store excess energy for use at night or during cloudy periods. Furthermore, doing so is in congruity with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) envisioned under the aegis of the United Nations Organization (UNO).

These battery banks can reliably power electronic devices essential for digital connectivity. With such systems in place, uninterrupted power supply becomes not only possible but also practical — especially in remote, mountainous, far-flung and underserved areas like Gilgit-Baltistan, where internet disruption is very often due to vulnerability of optical fiber cable, passing through Naran Kaghan, to get damaged. In a nutshell, going solar in the GB can turn out to be instrumental in bringing economic boom in the Region.

