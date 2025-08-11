7 Volunteers Lose Their Lives, 6 Injured in Debris Fall During Flood-Damaged Water Channel Repairs

Gilgit: Seven volunteers lost their lives and six others were injured after being buried under debris while repairing a flood-damaged water channel in the Manogah Nallah area of Danyore, Gilgit, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed.

The deceased were identified as Piyar Ali, Naik Alam, Adam Ali, Azharuddin, Afaq, Azhar, and Dildar Hussain. The injured included Anwar, Aziz Aman, and two others who sustained minor injuries.

According to officials, recent heavy rainfalls and flash floods had severely damaged the water supply channels in the area, cutting off water to local communities. The volunteers were part of a community-led effort to clear debris and restore the water flow when the landslide struck.

An official at Aga Khan Hospital Gilgit confirmed that among the injured brought from Manogah Nallah, two survived, while seven others were pronounced dead on arrival.

