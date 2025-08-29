Martyrdom or Negligence: Preventing Avoidable Tragedies in Gilgit-Baltistan

Climate change in Gilgit-Baltistan is not just an environmental challenge; it is a catalyst that exposes deep structural failures. Each year, floods, landslides, and glacier bursts claim lives and destroy livelihoods, yet governance gaps and systemic negligence persist. When young volunteers step in to mitigate these crises, their deaths are often framed as martyrdom, masking the preventable nature of these tragedies.

The repeated loss of young lives during community work is a tragedy we can no longer accept as inevitable. Just days ago, seven young men died in a landslide in Danyor while restoring a water channel, which is a heartbreaking testament to this grim reality. This tragedy echoes a similar incident in June 2023, when two volunteers lost their lives in a landslide during community work in Aliabad, Hunza. My heart aches for them, and I do consider them martyrs for their selfless service, but for how long will we continue to repeat this pattern?

At the core of this issue is rajaki, an age-old tradition of collective action and self-help embedded in the region’s social fabric. For centuries, it enabled communities to build and maintain critical infrastructure. It is a celebrated form of resilience in a challenging landscape. Today, however, this cherished tradition has become a necessity born out of systemic neglect. The volunteers in Danyor stepped in to restore the region’s only major water supply after repeated appeals to the government went unanswered. It is a stark illustration of what happens when institutions fail.

The immediate response to such tragedies often frames the victims as shaheed (martyrs), a term meant to honor their sacrifice. High-level officials, including the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, have paid tribute to these volunteers, promising their sacrifices will be remembered. While honoring the dead is important, this narrative can create a moral shield for authorities, allowing them to avoid accountability. Moreover, framing preventable deaths as noble sacrifices shifts attention away from the failures that caused them. This shift is dangerous. Public anger, which should demand structural reform, is redirected toward sympathy and mourning. Conversations move from “Why wasn’t this prevented, or why were these sacrifices necessary in the first place to “they died honorably,” indirectly normalizing systemic negligence. The uncritical use of the martyrdom narrative can perpetuate cycles of incompetence and corruption in disaster-prone areas like GB, where proactive infrastructure and timely government intervention could save lives. These deaths are not mere accidents; they are predictable outcomes of a governance system that is thin, reactive, and often absent when it is most needed. A stronger, more responsible approach is required. We must acknowledge the bravery of volunteers while simultaneously documenting the governance failures that led to their deaths. Incidents like these should be framed as preventable losses, keeping the focus on accountability and policy reform. Instead of risking the lives of our youth in tasks that require technical expertise and safety protocols, we must hold authorities responsible for fulfilling their duties. Honoring the dead must go hand in hand with preventing future tragedies, transforming grief into action rather than resignation.

So, to prevent further tragedies in the region, communities should shift from reactive labor to sustained advocacy targeting government bodies responsible for their safety. At the district level, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Assistant Commissioner (AC) oversee the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which coordinates local disaster management. Communities should formally submit requests for pre-disaster risk assessments, preventive infrastructure, and utility repairs, keeping a record of responses or inaction. Similarly, at the regional level, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) implements disaster policies and monitors district plans. The locals or their representatives should lobby the GBDMA to ensure these plans are created and executed, questioning budget allocations for disaster risk reduction and fund usage. While at the federal level, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sets policy and provides technical support. Media, civil society engagement, and even social media influencers from the region can highlight gaps in protection, creating top-down pressure on GBDMA and district authorities. Instead of risking lives, form community-based disaster committees focused on advocacy. Regular meetings with ACs and DCs, presenting documented concerns and demanding access to official plans, can shift responsibility from volunteer laborers to the government agencies mandated to safeguard the population.

Salma Khan author Salma Khan is a researcher and PhD scholar whose work focuses on the intersections of modern science and indigenous knowledge of climate change in Gilgit-Baltistan. Originally from Aliabad (Hunza) and currently based in Milan, Salma has conducted extensive fieldwork across Gilgit-Baltistan, documenting traditional ecological practices such as glacier grafting and the role of shamans in sustaining local environments. See author's posts