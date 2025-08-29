Two GB Scouts Martyred, One Injured in Hudor Check Post Attack near Chilas

Reported by Shahabuddin Ghauri

Chilas: Unknown assailants opened fire on the GB Scouts 112 Wing check post at Hudor near Chilas on KKH, around 12:30 PM on Friday, taking advantage of the cover of darkness . According to official sources, the attackers fired from the mountain top, targeting the check post.

The firing left three personnel injured. Despite immediate medical assistance, Naib Subedar Khushdad, a resident of Nagar, who sustained a severe head injury, and Havaldar Ashraf, a resident of Shigar, who received multiple bullet wounds in the back, embraced martyrdom. Lance Naik Sajid from Gupis, Ghizer, suffered abdominal injuries and, after undergoing surgery, has been shifted to the Surgical ICU ward where his condition remains critical.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts is a paramilitary force stationed in the region, primarily responsible for assisting the government in maintaining law and order.

At the time of the incident, eight personnel were present at the Hudor check post, while one was away on weekend leave. Apart from the two martyrs and the injured soldier, five others remained unharmed.

Following the tragic attack, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale search operation to trace the perpetrators.

This check post was established after a deadly attack at the same location on 4 December 2023, when terrorists targeted a passenger bus, killing at least eleven people and injuring more than two dozen others.

Following the December 2023 Hudur bus attack, law enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence-based operation on 4 July 2024 in the Gumary Budan area of Darel Valley, during which a militant commander identified as Shah Faisal, allegedly the mastermind of the Hudur bus attack, was killed.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts