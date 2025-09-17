Prison System of Gilgit-Baltistan

By Abdullah Arshad

Pakistan is currently grappling with a severe crisis in crime and justice. Crime is widespread across the country, placing immense pressure on the already overburdened prisons of Pakistan. On average, prisons in Pakistan are working at 152.2% overcapacity. The overcrowding is mainly due to a poor bail system and a slow justice system, where an inmate may have to spend years in jail awaiting their trial. As a result, under-trial prisoners constitute 73.41% of the total prison population nationwide. The country’s prison system remains under immense pressure.

However, Gilgit-Baltistan stands as an exception. GB has the lowest number of prisoners of any other part of the country. According to a joint report published by the National Commission for Human Rights, National Academy for Prison Administration, and Justice Project Pakistan, there were a total of 372 prisoners spread across 5 prisons in GB. On average, each prison holds about 74 inmates, which is significantly lower than other parts of the country, like Punjab, where the average is 1,428 prisoners per prison. The five prisons in GB are namely District Jail Gilgit, District Jail Ghizer, District Jail Skardu, District Jail Diamer, and Gahkuch Jail. Among the 372 prisoners, only 3 are women—the lowest number of female inmates in any region of Pakistan—and 15 are juveniles.

The small prison population in GB is not solely due to its lower overall population. GB also boasts the highest literacy rates in Pakistan. A shared cultural heritage has nurtured strong relations, fostering a strong sense of community and a deep sense of mutual responsibility. This leads community members to care for and look after one another while avoiding things that may harm their community. This communal spirit leads people to resolve conflicts through dialogue rather than violence and deters actions that could harm the community.

This culture of brotherhood has left little room for criminal activities and has long contributed to peace and order in the region. However, lately, there has been a rise in crime rates, an alarming situation for the region’s long-standing law and order.

Due to limited information, it is difficult to ascertain the exact condition of the prisons. Nevertheless, some key reforms are needed. There should be a different prison or facility only for women and juveniles. The focus should be on making jails rehabilitation centers, not just places to hold prisoners. For this, vocational training and educational programs should be organized in each jail, classes on morality should be held, and prisons should collaborate with the social welfare department and NGOs to ensure the swift reintegration of prisoners into society. All the prisons fall short of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, also known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, a universally acknowledged blueprint for prison management. The government of GB should ensure that all its prisons comply with the Mandela Rules. Furthermore, emphasis should be placed on crime prevention, building systems that address the root causes of crime before they manifest into criminal acts.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts