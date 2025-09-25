Karim Shah’s Legacy: A True Pamirian Enthusiast

By Shahzada Rahim

I first met Karim Shah in October 2021 through a close friend of mine at Quaid-e-Azam University. At first glance, I thought he was Italian because of his physical features, such as curly hair and a decent curly beard; an extravagant gaze resembling that of a Northern Italian man. Then my friend introduced him as a former graduate of AKHSS and a famous adventure enthusiast from Yasin Valley.

Our first meeting was interesting; we talked a lot about the geographical and topographical dynamics of Gilgit-Baltistan, ranging from its geopolitical posturing at the heart of the Eurasian landmass to its growing importance in global power dynamics. At that time, I was closely associated with the International Eurasia Movement and was working as a coordinator for Central Asian Affairs. My affiliation drew his attention to the Eurasian ideology and the importance of the Central Asian steppe for the Eurasian Civilizational Worldview. To my surprise, Karim Shah already knew about my mentor, the famous Eurasian philosopher Alexander Dugin, with whom I had been working since 2019.

My first meeting with Karim Shah lasted for almost three hours, during which we discussed several issues such as the transforming dynamics of global politics and the remaking of the world order in Eurasia. His serious interest and curiosity in geopolitics played a key role in strengthening our friendship and became a major reason for our many meetings afterward.

In one of our informal meetings last year, Karim mentioned his trekking journey to the Pamir region through Wakhan and shared an interesting development concerning the Chinese presence in the region. As far as I remember, our conversation started with a unique political cliché. Karim said:

“Shah G, the Pamir region is gradually transforming into a geopolitical hotbed.”

I asked, “How?”

Karim replied, “China has invested billions in infrastructure development, and some circulating rumors mention the establishment of an underground military base there through a secret pact with the Republic of Tajikistan.”

To my knowledge, I had not heard or read anything related to this development.

Then I asked, “Have you seen them, or did somebody from that region mention this?”

In response, he joked at first, then showed me some pictures and satellite images of the region, in which a big chunk of the Pamir region was invisible on Google satellite.

Then he continued, “From the Chinese perspective, the Pamir region holds very strategic importance, particularly due to its topographical features like tall mountains and untapped rare earth minerals.”

His grasp of geographical knowledge, particularly about the Pamir region, was very surprising to me. After a thorough discussion, I mentioned my Master’s thesis topic, which was about the “New Great Game in Central Asia.” That further expanded our academic discussion. I often used to mention in our conversations how Central Asia is gradually becoming a new center of Great Power competition due to the emergence of China as a new regional hegemon in Eurasia. In this respect, our conversations often dived into the intricate dynamics of Central Asian geopolitics, with Karim offering insights into the shifting alliances and economic interests driving the “New Great Game.”

His ability to connect historical contexts with modern developments, particularly in the Pamir region, enriched my understanding and inspired me to refine my thesis. Through our WhatsApp exchanges, Karim often expressed his curiosity about the subject, and his generosity in sharing knowledge bridged the miles between us and played a pivotal role in strengthening the bond rooted in intellectual curiosity and mutual respect.

His untimely passing left a void in the academic and cultural landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan, but his legacy as a dedicated Pamirian enthusiast and a brilliant mind endures. May God rest his soul in eternal peace, and my deepest condolences are with his family.

Despite his loss, Karim’s contributions to Gilgit-Baltistan will forever resonate in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him and learning from his wisdom.

Goodbye, my friend. See you in heaven!

The writer is a PhD candidate in Political Science and International Affairs based in Turkey. He was a close friend of the late Karim Shah.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts