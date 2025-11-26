Aga Khan School, Susoom Celebrates Stellar University Admissions, Securing Elite Spots in BSc. N Programs

Reported by Fardad Ali Shah

SUSOOM: Aga Khan School, Susoom, is celebrating a remarkable achievement in its academic history as its students continue to secure admissions in Pakistan’s most prestigious universities, particularly dominating the highly competitive Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc. N) programs.

The highlight of the latest admission cycle is the success of four dedicated students who navigated the rigorous written tests and interviews for the Aga Khan University (AKU), successfully securing admission into its esteemed BSc. N program. AKU is renowned for its world-class healthcare education, making this achievement a significant milestone for the students and the school.

The success extends across other leading institutions as well: two students gained admission to Hamdard University, and two more students were accepted into Ziaudin University for their respective programs. This broad success demonstrates the depth of academic preparation and commitment among the students of Aga Khan School, Susoom.

A Legacy of Excellence in Nursing Education

These recent admissions build upon a strong foundation of academic placement, underscoring the school’s continuous contribution to the healthcare sector and higher education. The current student enrollment figures demonstrate an ongoing tradition of success:

Aga Khan University (AKU): Eight students are already enrolled and pursuing their degrees, adding to the four new admits for a substantial cohort at the country’s top health sciences institution.

Ziaudin University: With the addition of the new students, the total number of students currently studying at Ziaudin University now stands at Fourteen.

Saifee Hospital, Karachi (BSc. N): A large contingent of sixteen students is currently pursuing their BSc. N studies at Saifee Hospital in Karachi.

IQRA University (BSc. N): Two students are currently enrolled in the BSc. N program at IQRA University.

Beyond the nursing sector, the school’s alumni are making their mark in diverse fields, with one student currently enrolled at Bahria University and another at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), both highly regarded institutions for technical and scientific education.

The leadership of Aga Khan School, Susoom, expressed immense pride in the students’ dedication and the faculty’s commitment, noting that these achievements reflect the high quality of education and guidance provided at the institution.

