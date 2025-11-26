“Voices from the Roof of the World” Set to Launch Season 4 Amid Intensifying Climate Crisis

ISLAMABAD: Voices from the Roof of the World (VRW), the internationally recognized documentary series highlighting the far-reaching impact of environmental change across Central and South Asia, is set to launch its fourth season. The new season amplifies urgent climate narratives, focusing on air pollution, rising heat, glacier retreat, water scarcity, and the resilience of communities confronting these challenges in the third pole, also known as the ‘Roof of the World’. This region’s glaciers provide life-sustaining water to an estimated 1.6 billion people living downstream.

As Pakistan faces one of the most severe environmental periods in its history, the climate crisis has become a daily reality. In recent years, the country has felt the force of climate change most vividly through the surge in intense rainstorms that have triggered devastating floods and landslides, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. These events have been compounded by the rapid melting of glaciers, which has increased the scale and severity of flooding.

Alongside these disasters, Pakistan is facing an ever-deepening air pollution emergency that harms every form of life. The country ranks among the five most polluted in the world, and millions in Punjab are seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses, especially children. It’s widely recognised that developing countries contribute the least to global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and industry, yet bear the brunt of the impacts. Pakistan is just one stark example.

Against this backdrop, “Color of Smog,” one of VRW season one’s films directed by Jawad Sharif, showcases Lahore’s spiraling smog emergency. Once known for its gardens, Lahore now ranks high among the world’s most polluted cities.

“Smog in Lahore is not just a figure but a daily reality that shapes how people breathe, move, and imagine their futures,” said Director Jawad Sharif. “Behind every air quality reading are families trying to protect their health and dignity. Through VRW and films like Color of Smog, we hope audiences can clearly see how the climate crisis is already unfolding around us and why meaningful action can no longer wait.”

VRW’s Executive Producer Andrew Tkach, eight-time Emmy Award winner who brings over 30 years of experience, is also mentoring young filmmakers and helping them shape their ideas into impactful stories.

“VRW was created to highlight the climate emergency from the perspective of the people who live it every day,” notes Andrew Tkach. “In Season 4, we shed light on communities confronting melting glaciers and vanishing forests, but also more hopeful stories of saving falcons and reviving ancient water canals. These stories make one thing clear: the environment is changing faster than we are responding.”

The series has won numerous honours and awards including Columbia University Journalism School’s John B. Oakes Award for Distinguished Environmental Journalism. VRW episodes have been selected and screened at over 50 international film festivals worldwide.

“VRW’s unique expression of local realities highlights the impact of climate change on the lives and the cultures of the vulnerable communities whilst narrating the story of a changing era,” explained Laila Naz Taj, Director AKDN Pakistan Communications. “These films are not distant warnings, they are reflections of the challenges communities are facing right now across Pakistan and the region.”

VRW is a joint initiative of the Aga Khan University (AKU), the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), the University of Central Asia (UCA), and the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), made possible through the generous support of Ross Beaty, the Jenabai Hussainali Shariff Family, the Sitka Foundation, Gulshan Kassamali Jiwa Family, and Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan Fund for the Environment. Across three seasons, VRW has produced 30 documentaries from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Nepal and beyond, available in English, Urdu, and Russian, with Arabic versions also planned.

