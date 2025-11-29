“Climate Change Is a Threat Multiplier”: Aga Khan’s Call to Action Headlines IGHD Conference 2025

KARACHI: Climate change is “one of the greatest threat multipliers of our era,” His Highness the Aga Khan cautioned in a keynote message that set the tone for the Aga Khan University’s Institute for Global Health and Development (IGHD) Annual Conference on Climate Change and the Built Environment. He warned that climate impacts deepen disease, malnutrition, displacement and poverty, disproportionately affecting women, children, older adults and marginalized communities. Addressing these challenges, he stressed, is “imperative for equity, stability, and sustainable development,” and will require strong partnerships across sectors and regions.

Federal Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal, joining virtually, echoed this urgency, stating that Pakistan’s future depends on “how boldly we reimagine our cities, homes, and public institutions in the face of climate change.” Building resilience, he said, is not optional but a national development priority.

The conference brought together leading architects, planners, public health experts, development specialists and government representatives to explore climate-smart design, community-led adaptation and policy pathways for both urban and rural settings. Chief Guest His Excellency Tariq Khan, High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, reaffirmed Canada’s support for countries confronting climate-driven vulnerabilities.

Presentations from experts including Professor Sajida Haider Vandal, UCL’s Christopher Burman and Joseph Augustine, and Dr Zahra Hussain highlighted innovative, evidence-based approaches to climate-resilient housing and public systems. AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin underscored the University’s commitment to generating solutions that strengthen Pakistan’s ability to withstand escalating climate pressures.

The conference continues with sessions on rural adaptation, resilient health systems, indigenous design and national policy action.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts