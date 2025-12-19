Election Commission Withdraws Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Poll Schedule Six Days After Notification

Gilgit: The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan has formally withdrawn the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly General Elections 2026 schedule that had been announced only a few days earlier, citing adverse weather conditions and concerns raised by political parties and independent candidates.

According to an official notification issued on 18 December 2025, the Election Commission had notified the election programme on 12 December 2025, fixing Saturday, 24 January 2026 as the polling day. However, during an All Parties Conference (APC) convened by the Commission on 18 December, a majority of political parties expressed serious reservations about holding elections in January.

The notification states that political parties highlighted prevailing and anticipated severe winter conditions across Gilgit-Baltistan, including extreme cold, heavy snowfall, road closures, and snow-bound areas. These conditions, they argued, could adversely affect voter turnout, candidates’ participation, electioneering activities, and the overall conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections.

The Election Commission also received 14 petitions from various political parties and independent candidates seeking the withdrawal of the recently notified election programme and postponement of the elections on similar grounds.

After considering the majority opinion expressed during the APC, the petitions submitted, and its constitutional and statutory obligation to ensure a level playing field and meaningful participation of voters, the Election Commission decided to withdraw the election programme in the public interest.

The notification, issued by Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shah Baz Khan, states that a fresh election schedule will be announced at a later stage in accordance with the provisions of the Elections Act, 2017.

