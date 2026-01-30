Educating Women in Forgotten Regions

By Gulshan Fatima

“Education is equal for all, regardless of gender.”

According to the World Economic Forum and the Gender Gap Report 2025, 52% of women in Pakistan were literate, but there is still a significant gender gap. Pakistan was ranked 148th out of 148 countries, which means it was last in the world for gender equality. This shows that even though more women can read and write, women in Pakistan still face inequality in education, jobs, politics, and health.

Education is universally recognized as the foundation of human development, social progress, and national prosperity. However, for millions of students living in backward and underdeveloped areas, education remains a distant dream rather than an accessible right. I come from such a region, where talent and ambition exist in abundance, but opportunities and facilities are painfully limited. This gap becomes even wider when it comes to women’s education, which continues to face neglect due to social, economic, and cultural barriers.

In backward areas, students often struggle with a severe lack of basic educational facilities. Schools are few and far between, classrooms are overcrowded, and qualified teachers are in short supply. Access to libraries, laboratories, career counseling, and digital resources such as the internet is either extremely limited or completely absent. As a result, students are unable to compete with those from developed urban regions, not because they lack intelligence, but because of the lack of support and resources.

Education is not merely about reading books or passing examinations; it is about developing critical thinking, confidence, and the ability to make informed decisions. When students are deprived of quality education, their potential remains unrealized. Many bright students are forced to abandon their studies due to poverty, distance from educational institutions, or lack of guidance. This situation creates a cycle of deprivation where each generation remains trapped in the same conditions as the previous one.

Among all these challenges, women’s education suffers the most. In many backward areas, girls face additional obstacles such as early marriages, domestic responsibilities, social restrictions, and a widespread belief that investing in a girl’s education is unnecessary. Families struggling with financial difficulties often prioritize boys’ education, while girls are expected to stay at home or contribute to household work. This mindset not only limits individual growth but also hinders the progress of society as a whole.

The importance of women’s education cannot be overstated. An educated woman is not just an individual achiever; she is a pillar of a healthy and progressive society. Educated women are more likely to raise educated children, make informed health and family decisions, and contribute positively to their communities. Studies across the world have shown that women’s education leads to lower poverty rates, improved maternal and child health, and greater social stability.

Furthermore, women’s education plays a crucial role in economic development. When women are educated, they can participate in the workforce, start small businesses, and support their families financially. This economic independence empowers women, reduces dependency, and challenges traditional structures that limit their roles in society. In backward areas where economic opportunities are already scarce, educating women can serve as a powerful tool for sustainable development.

Another important aspect of education, especially for girls in backward regions, is awareness. Education helps women understand their rights, responsibilities, and potential. It enables them to speak up against injustice, resist exploitation, and participate in decision-making processes at both family and community levels. Without education, women remain vulnerable to discrimination and marginalization.

Addressing the educational challenges of backward areas requires collective effort. Governments must prioritize educational development by building schools, improving infrastructure, training teachers, and ensuring access to modern learning tools. Special scholarship programs and financial support should be introduced for students from underprivileged backgrounds, particularly girls, to prevent dropout rates.

Society also has a significant role to play. Community leaders, religious scholars, and local influencers should actively promote the importance of education, especially for girls. Changing deep-rooted social attitudes requires awareness campaigns and open dialogue that challenge harmful traditions and misconceptions. Parents must be encouraged to view their daughters’ education as an investment rather than a burden.

Teachers too are key agents of change. In backward areas, a motivated and compassionate teacher can transform lives by guiding students, recognizing their potential, and inspiring them to dream beyond their circumstances. Educational institutions should focus not only on academic learning but also on mentoring, confidence-building, and career guidance.

In conclusion, education is not a privilege reserved for a few; it is a fundamental human right that should be accessible to all, regardless of gender or geography. The development of backward areas is impossible without addressing the educational needs of their people, particularly women. Investing in women’s education is not just a moral responsibility but a strategic necessity for building a just, prosperous, and sustainable society. When women are educated, families flourish, communities grow stronger, and nations move forward.

The contributor is a student of International Relations.

