FIA Arrests Human Smuggling Suspect at Karachi Airport Amid Cambodia Trafficking Scandal

Karachi: The Immigration Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key suspect, Zainullah, at Jinnah International Airport for his alleged involvement in an organized human smuggling and cyber-fraud network linked to Cambodia, said a press release.

According to FIA officials, the suspect previously worked for an online fraud company in Cambodia and later acted as an agent, recruiting Pakistanis with false promises of overseas employment. Victims were allegedly trafficked to Cambodia and forced into illegal online activities under coercive conditions.

The arrest follows the recovery of 28 young men from Gilgit-Baltistan who were trapped in Cambodia after being lured by a fraudulent recruitment network.

As reported by Pamir Times, the victims were subjected to blackmail, physical abuse, and illegal detention, while their passports were confiscated and visas allowed to expire. Contracts showed long working hours, unpaid overtime, and heavy fines, hallmarks of forced labor.

The issue was raised in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, prompting calls for urgent federal action. FIA officials said investigations are ongoing to arrest other members of the trafficking network and warned the public against dealing with illegal overseas employment agents.

