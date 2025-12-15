Gilgit-Baltistan Police Identify All Suspects in Attack on Qazi Nisar Ahmad; Mastermind Arrested

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Police have identified all individuals involved in the attack on Qazi Nisar Ahmad, Ameer of the Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat, and arrested two key suspects, including the alleged mastermind, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Afzal Mahmood Butt said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the IGP said the attack took place on October 5, injuring six people, including Qazi Nisar Ahmad. He said police investigations had led to the identification of all suspects involved in the incident, including those who facilitated the attack at various stages.

According to the police chief, the alleged mastermind of the attack was identified as Naeem Abbas, son of Sultan Ali, who has been taken into custody. He added that the two arrested suspects involved in carrying out the attack belong to Rondu, while the main facilitator is reportedly from Jalalabad, Gilgit.

The IGP said a total of nine individuals were involved in the attack. Of these, five were traveling in one vehicle and four in another. He said the names of all suspects had been confirmed and their confessional statements recorded and released to the media.

IGP Afzal Mahmood Butt said that, based on available evidence, material proof and confessional statements, police had established the direct involvement of all the identified suspects. He added that investigations were continuing and that the case would be pursued to its logical legal conclusion after a comprehensive review of all aspects of the incident.

