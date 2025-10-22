Negotiating Change: Revalidating the Customary Laws for Sustainable Development in Nasir Abad (Hini) Hunza

A meaningful and thought-provoking two-day seminar and workshop was held on October 18–19 in Nasirabad (Hini), Hunza, under the theme “Negotiating Change: Recognizing the Role of Customary Laws for Sustainable Livelihoods and Development.”

The event, jointly organized by the Nasirabad Students Helping Association Karachi (NASHAK) and Nasirabad Youth, marked a milestone for the community, the first-ever grassroots initiative to discuss governance and sustainability through the lens of the community’s own indigenous wisdom.

In his context-setting remarks, Jahan Zeb, representing NASHAK, elaborated on the purpose of the two-day event. He highlighted a series of ongoing conflicts within the community, neighboring villages, and external groups that require attention for an amicable resolution. These protracted disputes are believed to be triggered by existing gaps and ambiguities within the multi-layered yet disjointed governance framework. Mr. Zeb emphasized that neither customary laws nor contemporary laws alone can provide a comprehensive solution. The complexity is further compounded by the fact that multiple generations coexist, each with its own distinct expectations. Different generations prioritize different aspects, such as financial solutions, customary laws, or modern approaches. Given the diversity of perspectives, finding a unified solution is challenging. Nonetheless, the aim of this event was to initiate a debate and discussion that would enable the community to address these issues, recommend solutions, and design their own model for community governance based on consensus and local ownership.

As someone deeply involved in this process, I had the privilege of serving as both the moderator of the panel discussion and the facilitator of the workshop sessions. My role was to guide the dialogue, help extract local insights, and connect traditional knowledge with contemporary governance challenges.

The seminar was chaired by Mr. Sultan Madad, Chairman of the Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO).

In his opening remarks, he reminded participants that customary laws have long served as the backbone of communal life in Hunza and across Gilgit-Baltistan. Mr. Madad emphasized the urgent need to revive, update, and institutionalize these laws in a way that aligns with modern realities. His words set a reflective tone, calling on the community to rediscover its own systems of governance and justice.

Two distinguished researchers presented insightful papers that anchored the discussion in historical and analytical contexts.

Mr. Jafar Nazir, a renowned researcher and educationist, shared a detailed case study on the customary laws of Punial, a former princely state of Gilgit-Baltistan. His work illustrated how traditional governance systems had maintained social order and balance for centuries, providing lessons for present-day Hunza.

Mr. Aziz Ali Dad, an eminent researcher and columnist, presented his paper titled “Negotiating Change: Recognizing the Role of Customary Laws for Sustainable Livelihoods and Development in Hunza.” He argued that indigenous governance systems, if updated democratically, could serve as strong frameworks for sustainable development and social justice, such as the concept of land banking.

Both presentations laid the groundwork for deep reflection on how traditional legal and moral systems might be integrated into contemporary village management and policymaking.

In the second session, I had the honor of moderating a diverse panel discussion that featured experts from different backgrounds, including Mr. Sultan Madad, Chairman of KADO; Ms. Yasmin Karim, a well-known gender specialist and development expert; and Mr. Baba Jan, a political activist and respected elder of Nasirabad.

The discussion explored the roles of various stakeholders, identified major governance challenges, and highlighted the importance of revitalizing customary laws to meet today’s environmental and social needs.

A powerful consensus emerged; women must be included in all village-level decision-making bodies, including the Numberdars, Jirga, and Water and other Local Resource Management Committees. This inclusivity, participants agreed, is essential for achieving social balance and sustainable community development.

As moderator, I encouraged the panelists and audience to reflect on our indigenous problem-solving methods, how elders once mediated disputes with fairness and how such practices can still guide us today. It was inspiring to see local wisdom and academic insight come together in a shared vision for the future. The panelists also responded to questions raised by participants.

The second day of the event focused on interactive group work, which I had the privilege to facilitate.

Participants were divided into four groups representing Civil Society, AKDN Institutions, Financial Institutions, and Political Parties. Together, we explored the roles, strengths, resources, challenges, and future pathways for our community.

Through open dialogue and collective reflection, the participants identified several key priorities:

It was agreed that all discussions would be transcribed and compiled into a Village Model Development Plan, rooted in local needs and endorsed by the wider community.

The model will adapt customary laws to address emerging challenges, from responsible tourism and environmental protection to land management and external investments, ensuring community ownership and accountability.

Steps will be taken to empower women in decision-making, income generation, and conflict resolution, and to ensure the inclusion of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, elders, and children, in all community institutions.

One of the most pressing concerns expressed by participants was the absence of local government bodies in Gilgit-Baltistan. Since no local elections have been held since 2004, communities have been left without formal representation or mechanisms to resolve local disputes.

Participants also criticized the GB Assembly for misusing development funds and failing to legislate on key regional issues such as tourism regulation, environmental protection, and land rights.

It was widely acknowledged that the abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) created a legal vacuum that has yet to be filled by any effective governance system. Customary laws, once central to community order, were left neglected. Participants agreed that reviving and democratizing these traditional systems is crucial for restoring accountability and stability at the grassroots level.

This seminar represented a turning point for Nasirabad, as it brought together the entire community, elders, youth, women, and professionals, to discuss their collective future.



For the first time, such a conversation was held by the people in GB, for the people, ensuring that every stakeholder’s voice was heard. Unlike previous externally imposed models, this initiative emerged organically from within the community.

As the facilitator, I witnessed how deeply our people still value their ancestral wisdom and how eager they are to adapt it to today’s challenges. The energy, clarity, and commitment shown by participants were truly inspiring.

The seminar concluded with a strong call to action: local body elections must be held without delay, and development powers must be devolved to local institutions that reflect community realities.

Participants reaffirmed their belief that the GB Assembly should focus solely on legislation, while local governance should remain in the hands of the people, guided by time-tested customary principles and inclusive practices.

I personally commend NASHAK for spearheading this visionary effort and urge other communities across Gilgit-Baltistan to follow this model. Reviving and modernizing our customary laws is not a step backward; it is a return to the sustainable, participatory, and self-reliant systems that once made our villages thrive.

If we can harmonize our ancestral wisdom with democratic practices, I reflected at the close of the workshop, we can rebuild governance from the ground up, ensuring that our people remain the rightful stewards of their land, resources, and destiny.

