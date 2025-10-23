Pak–Afghan Cross-Border Terrorism: A Growing Threat to Regional Stability

The recent cross-border terrorist operations in Pakistan are an alarming threat to security and stability in South Asia. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2019, terrorist attacks have increased across the border, showing a growing threat of joint militant operations between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Afghan Taliban. This nexus has increased the ability of militants to regroup and carry out operations freely in Pakistan. This case requires a decisive and firm response, as the Pakistan Army has done recently. It is now significant for Pakistan to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the Afghan Taliban and TTP. Some significant measures are necessary to completely eliminate terrorism by destroying TTP hideouts, capturing insurgents, eliminating combatants, and expanding security along the Durand Line, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Pakistan must not provide shelter again to Afghan refugees, but maintain diplomatic efforts through only legal trade to develop cross-border relations with Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban seized power in 2019, their government has provided shelter and financed the TTP. These cooperative measures have benefited the TTP by providing the necessary arms and protection to increase terror operations in Pakistan. Across the Afghan border, the safe havens have made it easier for TTP militants to regroup and execute terror attacks without being concerned about the repercussions. Intelligence agencies have reported that the TTP chief, Noor Wali Mehsud, and his faction are receiving financial and operational assistance directly from the Afghan government. Their support challenges Pakistan’s sovereignty and transgresses international law. The Taliban government must be held accountable for permitting the free use of its territory for violence against its neighboring state. This time, Pakistan needs to take aggressive actions to completely eliminate TTP networks by pressuring Kabul to act diplomatically and pushing them to restrict their facilitation of terrorism.

Pakistan’s national and regional security has been affected significantly due to this new wave of terrorism. This situation resembles Operation Zarb-e-Azb, as Afghan-backed militants continuously target security forces and civilians inside Pakistan. India’s overt support for the Taliban has further complicated the threat. The indirect intervention of India reinforces the TTP’s position and destabilizes the western frontiers of Pakistan. This explicit support aims to drag Pakistan into isolation and foster prolonged regional instability. Pakistan should hence escalate intelligence collaboration, strengthen border control, and enhance national defense. An organized and powerful plan is needed to prevent infiltration and protect stability in the region.

Moreover, long-term stability in the region relies on state sovereignty and civil liberties. The continued assistance of the TTP groups by the Afghan Taliban is a clear violation of international law. Their financial support to the TTP and shielding of Noor Wali Mehsud have promoted cross-border terrorism, thereby destabilizing Pakistan and hindering peace and development in Afghanistan. The Taliban government should realize that encouraging terrorism undermines its legitimacy and governance. Only when the two states prioritize dialogue, implement law-enforcement cooperation, and maintain mutual respect, can stability be attained.

The Afghan government, instead of investing in militancy, must guarantee the protection of human rights and educational freedom for women. It is a fact that civilians become the main victims in any conflict, yet accusing Pakistan for the death of Afghans undermines its right to self-defense. Pakistan holds the right to protect its citizens from terrorism, as every sovereign state does. Dialogue, trade, peace treaties, and cooperation are the pillars of peace-building. This is the way to ensure social protection and human dignity. A peace agreement was signed yesterday by both Pakistani and Afghan defense ministers in Doha, a much-needed peace deal for the security of the region. However, its long-term success depends on the Afghan government’s willingness to end financial support to terrorist factions and restrict cross-border terrorism.

The new waves of cross-border terrorism operated by the TTP and Afghan Taliban have jeopardized Pakistan’s security and regional peace. India’s intervention and the Afghan government’s support for TTP networks have created chaos and instability in the region. Pakistan must act decisively by implementing strong counterterrorism measures, doubling border security, and keeping the diplomatic front open to avoid any future conflict. Kabul should also respect international law and human rights, and stop sponsoring terrorism. Mutual respect, open trade, cooperation, and countering extremism are the only ways to secure long-lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Syed Tajammul Abbas is an International Relations graduate from Karakoram International University, Gilgit, with interests in public administration, diplomacy-based conflict resolution, and policy analysis. He can be reached at syedkiu1822@gmail.com.

